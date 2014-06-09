Winner Red Bull Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia celebrates with the trophy between second placed Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany (L) and third placed Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany (R) after the Canadian F1 Grand... REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Team by team analysis of Sunday's Canadian Formula One Grand Prix in Montreal (listed in current championship order):

MERCEDES (Nico Rosberg 2, Lewis Hamilton retired)

Rosberg started from pole and extended his overall lead from four to 22 points with his fifth second place in seven races. Mercedes failed to win for the first time this season. Hamilton suffered his second retirement of 2014, this time with a rear brake problem after banging wheels with Rosberg.

RED BULL (Daniel Ricciardo 1, Sebastian Vettel 3)

Ricciardo's first Formula One victory and third successive podium after two third places. Red Bull's first victory of the season, ending their longest win drought (six races) since 2009, and second in a row in Canada after Vettel last year. Ricciardo, now third overall, is the first Australian winner since Mark Webber in 2012. Also Renault's first win with the new V6 turbo.

FERRARI (Fernando Alonso 6, Kimi Raikkonen 10)

Alonso picked up some lucky points thanks to retirements ahead of him and took heart in Red Bull's improvement since the start of the season. Raikkonen said he had a problem with the brakes and handling of his car.

FORCE INDIA (Nico Hulkenberg 5, Sergio Perez 11/retired)

Perez, on a one-stop strategy, ran as high as second place and challenged for the lead before having problems with an electrical issue and then colliding with Massa, for which he collected a five place grid penalty for the next race. Hulkenberg was also on a one-stop and continued his record of scoring in every race so far this year.

MCLAREN (Jenson Button 4, Kevin Magnussen 9)

Button went from eighth to fourth in the space of two laps at the end. Magnussen spent 22 laps behind Vergne. McLaren pulled clear of Williams.

WILLIAMS (Valtteri Bottas 7, Felipe Massa 12/retired)

Massa set the fastest lap of the race and was chasing Perez for fourth, and his best result of the season, when he rammed into the back of the Force India on the final lap, a crash the stewards blamed on the Mexican for changing his line. Bottas suffered from high brake and engine temperatures.

TORO ROSSO (Jean-Eric Vergne 8, Daniil Kvyat retired)

Vergne hailed his race as possible the best of his F1 career so far, and gained a position on Alonso at the start. He scored his first points since the opener in Australia. Kvyat suffered a drive train failure and stopped on track.

LOTUS (Romain Grosjean and Pastor Maldonado retired)

Double retirement for Lotus. Maldonado suffered a power unit failure on lap 21 while Grosjean damaged his car's rear wing and retired in lap 59.

MARUSSIA (Jules Bianchi and Max Chilton retired)

After scoring the team's first points in F1 at the previous race in Monaco, Bianchi did not even complete a lap after being rammed by team mate Chilton, who was handed a five place penalty for the next race for causing the turn four collision.

SAUBER (Adrian Sutil 13, Esteban Gutierrez 14/retired)

Still no points for the Swiss team. Sutil drove an uneventful race and was lapped while Gutierrez stopped near the end with an energy storage system problem.

CATERHAM (Kamui Kobayashi and Marcus Ericsson retired)

Kobayashi had a rear suspension problem, Ericsson retired to save the engine after a problem with a pipe connected to the turbo.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Greg Stutchbury)