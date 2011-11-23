Royal wedding douses New Zealand's republican flame
WELLINGTON The wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton is being credited with rekindling the loyalty of New Zealand, the likely future king's most distant realm.
LONDON James Murdoch has resigned from the boards of the companies that publish its British newspapers including the now-defunct News of the World tabloid at the centre of the phone hacking sandal, regulatory filings show.
The London Evening Standard newspaper said Murdoch would remain as chairman of the News International division, the News Corp unit that houses its British newspapers, and said the news should not be interpreted as a sign that he was walking away from that part of the business.
No one at News International could immediately be reached for comment.
The News International unit has been damaged this year by the revelation that people working for the popular Sunday tabloid hacked into the phones of thousands to generate news.
Regulatory filings showed that Murdoch had resigned from the board of News Group Newspapers, the publisher of the Sun tabloid, and Times Newspapers Limited, which publishes the Times and Sunday Times.
The filings show that he resigned in September.
(Reporting by Kate Holton and Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Chris Wickham)
LONDON It was back to the day job for Prince William on Tuesday, four days after he married long-term girlfriend Kate Middleton in a royal wedding watched by hundreds of millions of people around the world. The 28-year-old returned to his Royal Air Force (RAF) base in Anglesey, Wales, in time to resume his job as a search and rescue pilot, after a short break at a secret location.