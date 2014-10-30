MAIDUGURI/YOLA Nigeria Boko Haram militants have seized control of the northeast Nigerian town of Mubi, killing dozens of people and forcing thousands to flee, witnesses said.

The insurgents stormed Mubi on Wednesday and gunfire has been ringing out from the town ever since, witnesses said.

A security source on Thursday confirmed the town had fallen to the insurgents. They also hoisted their black flag over the palace of traditional ruler, witnesses said.

(Reporting by Lanre Ola and Imma Ande; Writing by Tim Cocks, Editing by Angus MacSwan)