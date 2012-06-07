LONDON, June 7 Britain signed an energy pact
with Norway on Thursday designed to boost the number of
long-term gas supply deals and create up to 1,600 jobs in the
UK, the energy ministry said.
The deal also envisages joint exploitation of the Arctic's
vast energy riches and greater collaboration in the tapping of
North Sea oil and gas fields.
British Prime Minister David Cameron signed the "Energy
Partnership for Sustainable Growth" deal with Norwegian
counterpart Jens Stoltenberg in Oslo.
"This will mean more collaboration on affordable long-term
gas supply, more reciprocal investment in oil, gas and renewable
energies and more commercial deals creating thousands of new
jobs and adding billions to our economies," Cameron said in a
statement, adding that it could create 1,600 jobs in the UK.
Turning to new technologies, the partnership aims to expand
ties in renewable energy and carbon capture and storage (CCS)
technologies, an as yet unproven method of trapping exhausts
from polluting power plants.
The two countries have energy ties dating back decades
because Norway supplies much of Britain's primary energy needs.
Norway, Europe's-second biggest gas supplier behind Russia,
meets more than a third of Britain's gas needs via two dedicated
subsea pipelines. It also ships liquefied natural gas to the UK,
Europe, North America and Asia from its Snoehvit production
plant in the Barents Sea.
The two parties expect to build on the 13 billion pound
($20.10 billion) long-term supply deal between Centrica
and Norway's Statoil last year, equivalent to 5 percent
of UK supply.
Both sides reiterated that Norwegian gas will underpin UK
power generation for years to come, saying that its use into the
2020s is consistent with UK emissions targets as CCS is rolled
out.
Further points included the joint development of fields
along the line separating the UK and Norwegian Continental
Shelf, while accelerating development of resources and working
to extend the lifespan of mature North Sea fields.
It promised to advance plans to build power interconnectors
between the UK and Norway, further integrating the energy
networks of the UK and its biggest foreign gas supplier.