By Mark Hosenball
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 1 British authorities claimed
the domestic partner of reporter Glenn Greenwald was involved in
"terrorism" when he tried to carry documents from former U.S.
intelligence contractor Edward Snowden through a London airport
in August, according to police and intelligence documents.
Greenwald's partner, David Miranda, was detained and
questioned for nine hours by British authorities at Heathrow on
Aug. 18, when he landed there from Berlin to change planes for a
flight to Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.
After his release and return to Rio, Miranda filed a legal
action against the British government, seeking the return of
materials seized from him by British authorities and a judicial
review of the legality of his detention.
At a London court hearing this week for Miranda's lawsuit, a
document called a "Ports Circulation Sheet" was read into the
record. It was prepared by Scotland Yard - in consultation with
the MI5 counterintelligence agency - and circulated to British
border posts before Miranda's arrival. The precise date of the
document is unclear.
"Intelligence indicates that Miranda is likely to be
involved in espionage activity which has the potential to act
against the interests of UK national security," according to the
document.
"We assess that Miranda is knowingly carrying material the
release of which would endanger people's lives," the document
continued. "Additionally the disclosure, or threat of
disclosure, is designed to influence a government and is made
for the purpose of promoting a political or ideological cause.
This therefore falls within the definition of terrorism..."
Miranda was not charged with any offense, although British
authorities said in August they had opened a criminal
investigation after initially examining materials they seized
from him. They did not spell out the probe's objectives.
A key hearing on Miranda's legal challenge is scheduled for
next week. The new details of how and why British authorities
decided to act against him, including extracts from police and
MI5 documents, were made public during a preparatory hearing
earlier this week.
British authorities have said in court that items seized
from Miranda included electronic media containing 58,000
documents from the U.S. National Security Agency and its British
counterpart, Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ).
Greenwald, who previously worked for Britain's Guardian
newspaper, has acknowledged that Miranda was carrying material
supplied by Snowden when he was detained.
In an email to Reuters, Greenwald condemned the British
government for labeling his partner's actions "terrorism."
"For all the lecturing it doles out to the world about press
freedoms, the UK offers virtually none...They are absolutely and
explicitly equating terrorism with journalism," he said.
Separately on Friday, media disclosed details of an open
letter Snowden issued to Germany from his place of exile in
Russia, in which he says his revelations have helped to "address
formerly concealed abuses of the public trust" and added that
"speaking the truth is not a crime."
Snowden said he was counting on international support to
stop Washington's "persecution" of him for revealing the scale
of its worldwide phone and Internet surveillance.
Steven Aftergood, a secrecy expert with the Federation of
American Scientists, said that given the nature of the material
that Miranda was carrying, a harsh response by British
authorities was not unexpected.
"It seems that UK authorities were attempting to seize or
recover official documents, to which they arguably have a
claim," Aftergood said. "The authorities' action was harsh, but
not incomprehensible or obviously contrary to law."
In a separate document read into the court record, MI5, also
known as the Security Service, indicated British authorities'
interest in Miranda was spurred by his apparent role as a
courier ferrying material from Laura Poitras, a Berlin-based
filmmaker, to Greenwald, who lives with Miranda in Brazil.
"We strongly assess that Miranda is carrying items which
will assist in Greenwald releasing more of the NSA and GCHQ
material we judge to be in Greenwald's possession," said the
document, described as a "National Security Justification"
prepared for police.
"Our main objectives against David Miranda are to understand
the nature of any material he is carrying, mitigate the risks to
national security that this material poses," the document added.
A spokesman for the British Embassy in Washington had no
comment on the court proceedings or documents.