LONDON, Sept 11 Any delays to building the UK's
first new nuclear plant since the 1990s could hold up other
atomic projects and deepen the country's dependence on
potentially insecure fuel imports, a panel of British civil
engineers said on Tuesday.
The engineers told British parliamentarians they were
worried about threats to the timetable for EDF Energy's
planned nuclear reactor at Hinkley Point in the English county
of Somerset.
France's EDF, the largest nuclear power producer operating
in Britain, originally said it wanted to open the plant by 2018.
But after Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster last year, the
company said the approval for the reactor design has been held
up by regulators and the start date has slipped.
When asked whether any delay would hit Britain's energy
security - its ability to rely on secure, close-at-hand energy
supplies - one member of the panel, John Earp, replied: "Yes ...
If there is a significant slip (to EDF Energy's start-up date)
then the alternative is probably a move toward gas."
That extra demand would likely need to be met by foreign
supplies, Earp, a fellow at the Institution of Civil Engineers,
told the British parliament's energy and climate change
committee.
A significant delay at Hinkley could also affect other
nuclear projects, threatening government plans to have more new
nuclear plants up and running by 2025, the panel added.
"We have taken the view ... we would need a fair wind behind
us to meet the 2025 (goals)," said Alasdair Reisner, director of
external affairs at the Civil Engineering Contractors
Association.
Companies planning to build new nuclear plants in Britain
are hoping to generate about 16 gigawatts of new capacity by
2025, a goal the government says will help the country meet its
emission reduction targets and cut its reliance on fluctuating
gas prices.
Due to the UK's dwindling gas supplies the country has
already become a net importer of the fuel, leaving the country
dependent on supplies from sometimes remote and politically
unstable regions.
Gas currently produces around 20 percent of the UK's power.
Another 20 percent comes nuclear power stations but new plants
are needed as older stations are shutting down.
EDF has already announced details of the planned Hinkley
plant but has said it will make a final decision on whether to
go ahead with the project before the end of the year.
The company also said it was open to the idea of seeking
investment partners project after its half-year results showed
its debt levels had soared to almost 40 billion euros ($51.14
billion).