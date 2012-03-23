LONDON, March 23 EDF Energy, Britain's biggest nuclear power producer, resumed output from its 480 megawatt Hinkley Point B-8 nuclear plant on Friday, the company said.

"Unit 8 at Hinkley Point B power station has now returned to service," a spokesman said.

"The unit was resynchronised to the national grid at shortly after 1 a.m. (0100 GMT) this morning (Friday)," he added.