UPDATE 1-Western Digital to raise Toshiba chip offer in last-ditch bid-source
* New offer seeks to clear antitrust concerns - source (Adds context, detail on arbitration)
LONDON, March 23 EDF Energy, Britain's biggest nuclear power producer, resumed output from its 480 megawatt Hinkley Point B-8 nuclear plant on Friday, the company said.
"Unit 8 at Hinkley Point B power station has now returned to service," a spokesman said.
"The unit was resynchronised to the national grid at shortly after 1 a.m. (0100 GMT) this morning (Friday)," he added.
* New offer seeks to clear antitrust concerns - source (Adds context, detail on arbitration)
TOKYO, June 10 Western Digital Corp plans to raise its offer for Toshiba Corp's prized semiconductor unit to 2 trillion yen ($18 billion) or more, a person familiar with the matter said, marking a last-ditch effort to clinch a deal that both companies consider vital.