LONDON Aug 23 EDF Energy said on Thursday that its 500 megawatt B-7 nuclear unit in Hunterston, Scotland, remained offline due to ongoing maintenance, disputing National Grid data a day earlier which said the plant had resumed output.

"The plant remains offline and was not producing power at any point on Wednesday," an EDF spokeswoman said.

National Grid data at about 1300 GMT on Wednesday showed the plant was outputting 130 megawatts, although data from the network operator on Thursday showed it was offline.

Asked about the discrepancy, National Grid said it would investigate the data issue.

The plant stopped sending power to the transmission system on August 17 and has remained offline ever since.