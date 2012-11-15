* Low-level radioactive material ended up in dump
* Costs of nuclear waste could reach 67 billion pounds
By John McGarrity
LONDON, Nov 15 British regulators filed charges
against the owners of the Sellafield nuclear waste site on
Thursday on allegations of illegal dumping of radioactive waste,
adding to the plant's history of controversy and complaints.
The nine charges relate to the dumping of low-level waste in
a landfill in 2010, the latest in a string of issues involving
Sellafield, which for the last 60 years has handled Britain's
spent nuclear fuel.
"The regulators' joint action follows an extensive
investigation," Britain's Environment Agency and the Office for
Nuclear Safety said in a statement.
The regulators alleged that Sellafield Ltd, which runs the
plant, had breached permits by dumping four bags of nuclear
waste material at the nearby Lillyhall landfill without
authorisation.
The penalties for such a breach are expected to be
relatively small, but the prosecution comes at an inopportune
time for Sellafield following a highly critical report earlier
this month, said Paul Dorfman, a nuclear waste expert at Warwick
University.
"It's another suggestion of laissez faire management," he
said.
Earlier this month, Sellafield's operators promised to make
improvements after the National Audit Office said hazardous
waste stored in antiquated buildings at the reprocessing plant
posed "intolerable risks".
Nuclear Management Partners, which has operated the
Sellafield Nuclear reprocessing plant since 2008, is a
consortium of French nuclear technology company Areva
, UK engineering firm AMEC and U.S.
construction firm URS.
The Lillyhall dump was given an official permit to handle
low-level atomic material only in 2011, although before last
year the landfill was authorised to accept waste from Sellafield
under specific licenses or 'exemptions'.
Sellafield breached those exemptions, the government
agencies said, claims that will be heard by an English court
next month.
The issue of how Britain will fund the enormous cost of
storing nuclear waste is expected to come into sharp focus in
the coming months. Upgrading and adding storage at Sellafield
alone could cost 67 billion pounds ($106.2 billion) by 2120,
authorities estimate.
The nuclear industry is hoping the government's forthcoming
energy reform bill will outline how to finance the costs of new
plants and the reprocessing of their radioactive refuse.