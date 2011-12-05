LONDON Dec 5 EDF Energy, Britain's
biggest nuclear power producer, stopped production from its 640
megawatt Torness 2 plant and 620 MW Hartlepool 1 plant over the
weekend, while two other plants returned to service.
"Reactor 2 at Torness power station came offline on 4
December at 1403 hours," a spokeswoman said without giving
further details.
Hartlepool 1 was taken offline for planned refuelling on
Dec. 3, she added.
Balancing the outages, two other plants resumed output.
The 660 MW Heysham 2-8 returned to service late on Friday
after an electrical malfunction on Nov. 29 forced the plant to
shut, EDF said.
Meanwhile, the 480 MW Hinkley Point B-7 was resynchronised
to the grid on Dec. 4 after repairs to a transformer.