LONDON Dec 5 EDF Energy, Britain's biggest nuclear power producer, stopped production from its 640 megawatt Torness 2 plant and 620 MW Hartlepool 1 plant over the weekend, while two other plants returned to service.

"Reactor 2 at Torness power station came offline on 4 December at 1403 hours," a spokeswoman said without giving further details.

Hartlepool 1 was taken offline for planned refuelling on Dec. 3, she added.

Balancing the outages, two other plants resumed output.

The 660 MW Heysham 2-8 returned to service late on Friday after an electrical malfunction on Nov. 29 forced the plant to shut, EDF said.

Meanwhile, the 480 MW Hinkley Point B-7 was resynchronised to the grid on Dec. 4 after repairs to a transformer.