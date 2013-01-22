LONDON Jan 22 Gas production at the Britannia
gas field in the North Sea will partially resume from Tuesday
and full production is expected from Friday, operator
ConocoPhillips said in a note on Tuesday.
"Limited production expected to commence from today, with
full production currently anticipated to return from Friday," it
said.
Production has been shut down since Jan. 16 following an
unplanned outage due to an incident, ConocoPhillips and Chevron
said in a Jan. 18 statement.
Nobody was injured and no hydrocarbons were released during
the incident when 158 people were on the platform, the two
operators said.
They did not clarify what the incident was and added that
investigations were ongoing.
The field usually produces between 6.5 million and 6.8
million cubic metres of gas per day as well as condensate that
is delivered through the Forties pipeline.