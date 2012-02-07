* Dixons, Comet, Argos pledge to improve warranties market
* Firms offer legal undertakings to UK OFT
* OFT to consult on undertakings, decide by spring
By James Davey
LONDON, Feb 7 Britain's three biggest
electricals retailers have promised the competition watchdog
they will improve the transparency of the extended warranties
market to avoid a full-blown investigation by regulators.
The Office of Fair Trading (OFT) said on Tuesday its third
study in just over a decade of the 1 billion pounds ($1.6
billion) a year extended warranties market found consumers may
not be getting the best value for money.
To address the watchdog's concerns Dixons, Comet
and Argos, have offered legal undertakings to improve
the information they provide to shoppers, including on the
availability of alternative warranty providers.
They have also pledged to establish, maintain and publicise
an extended warranties comparison website, to make shopping
around easier, and promised mystery shopping exercises to ensure
shoppers get accurate information from staff.
Extended warranties for electrical goods, which are
extremely profitable for retailers, have long been criticised by
British consumer groups.
They argue their price is often disproportionate to the cost
of the electrical item covered and the likelihood of the item
ever needing to be repaired as technological improvements result
in increased reliability.
Critics also point out that most manufacturers already
provide one-year guarantees on products, while consumers are
often covered for breakages on their standard household goods
insurance policies.
The OFT said it will now consult consumers and interested
parties on whether to accept the undertakings instead of
referring the market to the Competition Commission (CC) for a
detailed investigation. It expects to reach its final decision
in the spring.
"Millions of extended warranties are sold in the UK each
year and we remain concerned that, despite recent improvements,
this market does not work as well as it could for consumers,"
said Ann Pope, director in the OFT's goods and consumer group.
"If these undertakings are accepted by the OFT it would
allow us to address the competition concerns more quickly and
also reduce the burdens of further, detailed investigation."