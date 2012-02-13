* Buzzard oilfield output "up and down" -trader

* Supply glitches supporting Brent market structure

* Some traders caught out by surprise on market tightness

By Alex Lawler

LONDON, Feb 13 For the North Sea oil market, history is showing signs of repeating itself.

Output of Forties, the North Sea crude oil that helps to set global prices, has been reduced by oilfield glitches, traders and industry sources said on Monday, delaying shipments and boosting the price structure of Brent crude.

The snags in the past few weeks at Nexen's Buzzard field and others that contribute to BP Plc's Forties pipeline brought to an end a brief period of stability in supplies seen in January.

"It's a shambles really," said a North Sea trader. "The flow rate was down at the weekend and is back up again this morning."

Forties crude is important for the global market, because it usually sets the value of dated Brent, the benchmark for pricing up to 70 percent of the world's physical oil, and is part of the underlying market for Brent crude futures.

For months starting in May last year, shipments of Forties were subject to an unusual level of delays and cancellations, due mainly to problems at Buzzard. Flows stabilised in January, weighing on prices.

Since late January, problems at Buzzard have resurfaced and reduced supplies, and output remains variable, the sources said. The field normally pumps 200,000 barrels per day, making it the biggest single contributor to the Forties blend.

"It's a bit up and down," said a trader with a company that owns equity in Forties crude. "It has had the odd trip over the last few weeks and caused a few problems."

Nexen could not immediately be reached for comment on the field's output on Monday.

SUPPLY TIGHTER THAN EXPECTED

Traders had expected the recovery of output from Libya, which followed a near virtual shutdown last year, to weigh on Brent and the North Sea market this year.

In late January while Forties output was stable, it briefly traded at a discount to the second month, a price pattern known as contango which reflects a perception of adequate prompt supplies.

But the spread between the nearby and second-month Brent contracts has since widened to a 64 cent premium, a structure called backwardation which indicates tight supply in the near term. March Brent expires on Tuesday.

"It's caught a lot of the industry out," the North Sea trader said of the strengthening Brent structure. "There just isn't the supply surplus people thought there would be."

In March, the Forties stream is set to load 24 cargoes of 600,000 barrels each, or around 465,000 bpd. Four have had their loading dates delayed, traders and cargo owners said, following the deferral of at least nine February cargoes.

So far in 2012, the level of disruption has yet to approach that of last year, when at times most of an entire month's Forties cargoes were delayed.