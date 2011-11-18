* Source says normal output expected at weekend
* Five December Forties cargoes delayed, one cancelled
* No comment from Buzzard operator Nexen
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, Nov 18 The Buzzard oilfield in the
North Sea, the UK's largest, remains online after resuming
output earlier this week, trading sources said on Friday,
boosting supplies from the home of the Brent oil benchmark.
The 200,000-barrel per day field, the biggest contributor to
the North Sea's Forties crude stream, restarted after being shut
on Wednesday. The sources did not have details of the current
output rate.
"It takes a couple of days to get up to full production,"
one of the sources said. A second source said the field was
expected to reach normal production levels during the weekend.
Buzzard's operator, Canada's Nexen, has not
responded to a request made on Tuesday for comment on the
field's supplies.
The company said on Oct. 27 that output at the field, where
it has been commissioning a fourth platform, would vary.
The Forties crude stream usually sets the value of dated
Brent, which is used to price up to 70 percent of the world's
physical oil and is part of the underlying market for Brent
crude futures.
Shipments of Forties have been subject to an unusual level
of delays and cancellations since May, due mainly to production
problems at Buzzard, supporting prices.
A cargo of Forties crude loading in December has been
cancelled and five delayed after the production problems,
trading souces said earlier this week.
More delays could still emerge, although some Forties
traders were hopeful the worst of the loading disruption had
passed.
"I think things are just going to get back to normal as
production gets up. Let's see how it goes," said one.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Anthony Barker)