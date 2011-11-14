* Trade sources cite problem at Buzzard field

* Traders eyeing risk of more Forties cargo delays

* No immediate comment from Buzzard operator Nexen (Adds details, quotes from para 3)

By Alex Lawler

LONDON, Nov 14 Oil pumping along the UK's Forties oil pipeline has been reduced in the last few days, trading sources said on Monday, lowering supply of the North Sea crude which usually sets the dated Brent oil benchmark.

The sources said the reduction in volume was due to a problem at the Buzzard oilfield operated by Nexen, one of the fields that feeds the BP Plc operated Forties crude oil pipeline.

"There's a problem because pumping is down," one of the sources said. "I'm led to believe it happened at the weekend."

The Forties crude stream is important for the wider oil market as it usually sets the value of dated Brent, which is used to price up to 70 percent of the world's physical oil and is part of the underlying market for Brent crude futures.

Forties is scheduled to transport around 440,000 barrels per day (bpd) in November. The sources did not have details of the extent of the decline.

Shipments of Forties have been subject to an unusual level of delays and cancellations since May, due mainly to production problems at Buzzard. The field is the UK's largest and has a normal production rate of at least 200,000 bpd.

There has been less disruption to Forties shipments so far in November than to exports in October as Buzzard production increased, but traders said a significant drop in pumping along the pipeline could result in further delays.

"The longer it carries on, the more likely it is we'll see deferrals again," said one.

A BP spokesman had no immediate comment on volumes flowing through the Forties pipeline, citing the company's policy of not commenting on daily flow rates.

A BP spokesman had no immediate comment on volumes flowing through the Forties pipeline, citing the company's policy of not commenting on daily flow rates.

Nexen could not immediately be reached for comment on production levels at the Buzzard field. On Nov. 10, the company confirmed output had recovered to normal levels.