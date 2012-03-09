LONDON, March 9 Two cargoes of North Sea
Forties crude loading in March have been delayed, trade sources
said, the latest one because of an output glitch at the Buzzard
oilfield in the North Sea this week.
Cargo F0315 will now load on Feb. 23-25, a four-day delay
from an initial schedule of March 19-21.
Cargo F0310 has also been delayed by 1 day from an initial
loading target of March 13-15.
"Buzzard production was down two days ago, it was 140,000
barrel per day (bpd) yesterday", a trade source said.
Buzzard is the largest of the fields that contribute to the
North Sea's Forties crude blend.
Operator Nexen said in February that quarterly
production averaged about 185,000 barrels a day.