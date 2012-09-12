LONDON, Sept 12 Three cargoes of North Sea
Forties crude oil have been delayed this month and next due to
lower-than-expected production, trade sources said on Wednesday,
disrupting supply of the crude that usually sets the Brent oil
benchmark.
Oil trading sources said the delayed cargoes are F0910,
F1002 and F1004, citing reduced supply from the BP Plc-operated
Forties pipeline. The first is a September cargo which
has moved into October, while the other two are October cargoes
moved back by a few days.
"Production is currently below plan, which has impacted the
dates," one of the sources said.
North Sea supply is important for oil prices because Forties
usually sets the value of dated Brent, the benchmark for pricing
more than half of the world's physical oil. Dated is part of the
underlying market for Brent crude futures.
The loading delays come as planned maintenance work is
reducing output of Forties. The Buzzard oilfield, the UK's
largest, last week began a planned shutdown expected to last
several weeks.