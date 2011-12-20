* Buzzard field output at healthy rate-sources

* Sources say some other fields have output problems

* One January Forties cargo delayed vs seven in December

By Alex Lawler

LONDON, Dec 20 Oil output at the UK's Forties stream has been fairly stable so far in December, trade sources said on Tuesday, reducing disruption to shipments of the North Sea crude that usually sets the dated Brent benchmark.

Output at Nexen's 200,000-barrel per day (bpd) Buzzard oilfield remains at a healthy rate, the sources said. Reduced output at the field, the biggest of those contributing to BP Plc's Forties pipeline, had led to delays and cancellations of cargoes for much of this year.

"There's one or two fields other than Buzzard not doing so well, but there are no problems with Buzzard as far as I am aware," said a trade source with a company that owns equity in Forties output.

The Forties stream is important for the global market as it usually sets the value of dated Brent, which is used to price up to 70 percent of the world's physical oil and is part of the underlying market for Brent crude futures.

Shipments of Forties have been subject to an unusual level of delays and cancellations since May, due mainly to production problems at Buzzard. The supply loss has supported Brent futures and prices in the North Sea crude market.

As recently as Dec. 8, the last cargo of Forties due to load in December was dropped from the programme following a small production glitch at Buzzard, which trade sources said was soon resolved. Nexen at the time did not comment.

So far, there have only been minor adjustments to the January loading schedule of Forties, with just one cargo delayed, sources said. In December's schedule, seven cargoes had their loading dates moved back, according to a Reuters tally.

"There were some deferrals being offered yesterday, but if there is only one being taken, that indicates the programme is fairly well balanced," said a second trade source with a company which owns Forties equity.

The Forties stream was originally set to load 24 cargoes of 600,000 barrels each, or about 465,000 bpd in January. It is the largest of the four crude streams that make up the North Sea oil benchmark.

Following the disruption to Forties flows this year, some North Sea traders were not ruling out the prospect of more delays to January shipments.

"Buzzard has stabilised, although it is too early to tell for January," one said.