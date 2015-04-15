LONDON, April 15 The small British oil firm that
caused a commotion in the media when it said it had found a
possible world class oil resource in the southern English
countryside, conceded on Wednesday that it was not in a position
to properly size it up.
Headlines like "Britain's Dallas" featured in the national
press last week when Explorer UK Oil & Gas Investments (UKOG)
said last week that up to 100 billion barrels of oil
could lie below the green fields around Gatwick Airport.
UKOG, whose shares soared 200 percent in the wake of the
news, said in a "clarification of press comment" on Wednesday
that its exploration related only to its licence. The overall
forecast of 100 billion barrels appeared to have been an
estimate for the whole Weald Basin area.
"The company has not undertaken work outside of its licence
areas sufficient to comment on the possible oil in place in the
whole of the Weald Basin," it said.
Industry analysts had last week received UKOG's news with a
note of caution, pointing out that Kuwait's proved reserves
amount to 101.5 billion barrels, according to BP's annual
statistics, while Britain has extracted 45 billion barrels from
the North Sea since the 1970s.
In its original statement, UKOG had already cautioned that
only between 3 and 15 percent of the oil on its licence could be
recovered.
UKOG is the main investor in the Horse Hill project, while
other stakeholders include Stellar Resources, Solo Oil
and Alba Mineral Resources.
