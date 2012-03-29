* Output falls in 2011 to average 1.04 million bpd
* Oil output drop continues trend in place since 2000
* Natural gas output in 2011 drops 20.8 percent
* UK government seeking boost to North Sea investment
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, March 29 UK oil production fell more
than 17 percent to average 1.04 million barrels per day (bpd) in
2011, government figures released on Thursday showed,
underlining the difficulty in slowing down a decade-long fall in
output.
Output fell 17.4 percent compared with 2010 to average 52
million tonnes (381.2 million barrels), the Department of Energy
and Climate Change (DECC) said in a statement, the lowest level
of production since the 1970s.
"This decrease stems from a number of unexpected
slowdowns....as well as a general decline in UK production from
established fields," the statement said.
Keen to ensure Britain's remaining oil and gas reserves are
tapped, the government last week unveiled plans to boost North
Sea investment. UK oil output peaked at more than 2.7 million
bpd in 1999 and has been on a downward trend since 2000.
As well as the drop in oil output, the DECC figures also
showed production of natural gas in 2011 fell even more sharply
than oil output, declining by 20.8 percent.
As a result, gross imports of natural gas were greater than
gross production for the first time since 1967.
Britain has earned billions of dollars in oil and gas
revenue over the last 35 years and the UK's high quality grades
of crude oil have become a benchmark used in international
trading.
But a number of offshore oil installations underwent
unplanned maintenance in 2011, including Nexen's
Buzzard field, the UK's largest oilfield, adding to the impact
of natural decline in reducing supplies.
With production in the UK past its peak, in recent years
larger companies such as BP Plc have been scaling back in
the North Sea, selling fields to smaller companies who tap the
remaining reserves.
That process has been slowed down, according to industry
executives, by uncertainty over the cost of closing old sites.
But Finance Minister George Osborne last week announced
steps to resolve the uncertainty, which the industry has
welcomed as it could lead to an increase in transactions and
investment.
"The proposed removal of uncertainty on decommissioning
relief should be positive for the UK North Sea oil and gas
industry," said Andrew Moorfield, head of oil and gas at Lloyds
Bank, last week.
Osborne also introduced incentives for harder-to-develop
fields, such as those in deeper water, including a 3 billion
pound ($4.8 billion) tax break to open up development of fields
in the frontier region to the west of the Shetland Islands.
