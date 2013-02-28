LONDON Feb 28 Production at the North Sea Clair field has returned to normal output following an unplanned shutdown earlier this week, a spokesman for BP said on Thursday.

However, one market source said exports have been delayed by three to five days after problems at the field over the weekend.

The field produces its own small stream of crude and between one and three cargoes approximately are loaded at Sullom Voe in Scotland each month.

"The shutdown was caused by a control instrument tripping," the spokesman said.

BP operates the field in a joint venture (JV) with Conoco , Chevron and Shell.

The giant Clair field is currently undergoing a second phase of development to extract the estimated 7 billion barrels of oil equivalent reserves.