* UK awards record North Sea licences
* Talisman to invest $2.6 billion in UK oil platform
* UK trade group sees output decline slowing
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, Oct 25 Britain's North Sea oil and gas
industry, in decline for years, is enjoying a rise in deals,
drilling and investment because of tax breaks and high oil
prices, boding well for a slowdown in the rate of the fall in
output.
Britain on Thursday awarded one of its highest ever number
of licences to drill oil and gas wells offshore, and Royal Dutch
Shell agreed to buy a package of North Sea assets from
Hess Corp for $525 million.
A day earlier, Canada's Talisman Energy said it
would invest 1.6 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) in one of its
oldest UK North Sea oil platforms, confirming a statement it
made in September.
The developments follow tax breaks earlier this year that
have provided an incentive for companies to look more favourably
at the North Sea. Oil prices well above $100 a barrel - an
unthinkable price level just a decade ago - are also helping.
"Lots has been going on to ensure the UK Continental Shelf
is attractive to investors," said Sally Hatch, a spokeswoman for
Oil and Gas UK, a trade group.
"In terms of production, last year there was a large
decline, and we'd certainly expect that to slow with the
additional investment announced recently," she said.
"We would expect these announcements to result in extra
production in the medium to longer term."
Last year, UK oil output fell more than 17 percent to
average 1.04 million barrels per day (bpd), despite a record
average Brent price of $111 a barrel. Reversing the downward
trend is unlikely after billions of barrels - the bulk of the
resource - have been pumped out.
"An improved investment climate will not halt the inevitable
decline in oil and gas output as fields come to the end of their
lives," said Andrew Moorfield, managing director and head of
EMEA energy origination at Scotiabank.
"However, the rate of decline in output will be slowed as
new investment will seek to exploit ageing fields and maximise
available oil and gas production."
NOT SO GLOOMY
Just a year ago, the outlook for the UK North Sea oil and
gas industry was gloomy.
Britain was among the world's top 10 oil producers in the
1990s, but output has declined from a peak of 2.9 million bpd in
1999, when oil prices dipped to $10 a barrel, as the larger and
easier-to-tap fields were pumped out.
The government's March 2011 budget in addition raised a tax
on oil and gas output to 32 percent from 20 percent, a move
greeted with dire predictions by the industry.
But in March 2012 it brought in new tax breaks and gave the
industry what it had been lobbying for - rule changes designed
to give companies certainty on the tax relief they get when they
dismantle old pipelines and platforms.
Research by Deloitte earlier this month said these measures
were helping to contribute to a more positive outlook and that
drilling activity in the UK this year was on target to overtake
the 2011 total.
"The government's efforts to stimulate activity through a
series of tax relief schemes are starting to filter through,"
said Graham Sadler, managing director of Deloitte's Petroleum
Services Group.
"Along with a sustained high oil price, smaller and
technically challenging fields continue to be a much more
attractive investment proposition than might have otherwise been
the case," he added.