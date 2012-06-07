LONDON Plant golden marigolds, bake a giant pudding or plan a sports quiz? London 2012 organisers listed 50 ways of getting into the Olympic spirit on Thursday as the countdown clock reached 50 days to go.

Other suggestions were more obviously commercial, including purchasing some of the 1.25 million soccer tickets remaining for sale, buying a Team GB replica kit or downloading an official 2012 mobile App.

Organisers have not missed the chance to trumpet a key date on the way to the opening ceremony at the new Olympic Stadium in east London on July 27 and Thursday's list of ways to join in, available on www.london2012.com/join-in/, marked another milestone.

LOCOG chairman Sebastian Coe said the weekend Diamond Jubilee celebrations marking 60 years of Queen Elizabeth's reign and the ongoing torch relay had shown the British public's enthusiasm to get involved with big events.

"By releasing this list we want to demonstrate that whatever your interests, there is a way for you to be part of London 2012," he added.

"We are urging the UK public to join in and to keep their bunting and flags ready to mark what will be an unrivalled summer of sport, culture and celebration."

London mayor Boris Johnson, a keen cyclist, said organisers were "keeping our foot on the pedal to make sure everything is in place for a smooth and successful Games.

"We will learn any lessons from the spectacular celebrations of the Diamond Jubilee and will make sure the capital is buzzing as we roll out a huge programme of events and festivities for everyone to enjoy," he added.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; editing by Tony Jimenez)