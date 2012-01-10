LONDON London 2012 organisers turned their thoughts to toilet blocks, picnic benches and a million items of sports equipment on Monday before taking charge of the Olympic Park that will serve as a stage for the world's athletes in 200 days' time.

The Olympic Delivery Authority ODA.L, the body responsible for building the venues, will formally hand the east London site over to organisers LOCOG on Tuesday after completing all the main structures.

From then on it will be a live operational site with LOCOG fitting out venues and staging test events for Olympics and Paralympics.

"The handover of the Olympic Park sounds the starting pistol in the race to get the site and venues ready to host the two biggest sporting events on the planet," said LOCOG chairman Sebastian Coe.

"In just 200 days time, 200 countries - more than the membership of the United Nations - will be sending 15,000 athletes and 20,000 accredited media to London to create history."

Dennis Hone, ODA chief executive, added: "We are in fine form ahead of the Games, having built the venues and main infrastructure on time and within budget.

"As we move ahead into the final straight we will continue to work alongside the Organising Committee in completing our remaining construction work."

LOCOG launched a listings website (www.london2012.com/joinin) to help Britons find out about Games-related events in their communities in the run-up to the July 27 opening ceremony.

They also gave details of some of the work remaining to be done in fitting out the nine competition venues on the site.

- Sourcing a million pieces of sport equipment, including 510 hurdles for athletics, 600 basketballs, 356 pairs of boxing gloves and 12 pairs of goalposts for handball.

- Building a flagship London 2012 shop and 11 sponsor showcase areas.

- Installing more than 1,000 picnic benches, 362 toilet blocks, 4,000 waste bins and 165 concessions.

LOCOG, who want to create the distinctive 'look and feel' of the Games throughout the venues and Olympic Park, said they had also renamed certain areas to help spectators find their way around.

The handball arena becomes the Copper Box, reflecting its shape and cladding, while Orbit Circus is the area around the 115-metre high visitor attraction between the main stadium and aquatics centre.

The main north-south circulation route and central 'spine' for the thousands of spectators thronging the Olympic Park will be designated 'London Way'.

