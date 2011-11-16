LONDON Sponsors and dignitaries attending the London Olympics next summer should take the train rather than clogging up special traffic lanes, a local politician said on Tuesday.

"Everyone understands athletes and officials should be able to use Games Lanes," said Caroline Pidgeon, chair of the London Assembly Transport Committee.

"But sponsors and VIPs; quite honestly some of them should be using things like the short train journey from St Pancras, which will be far more pleasant than driving all that way," she added.

Pidgeon was referring to the high-speed Javelin service which is designed to whisk thousands of sports fans from central London to the Olympic Park in a few minutes.

Londoners are unhappy that parts of their crowded road network will be reserved for athletes, officials, media and sponsors during the Games in July and August.

(Reporting by Peter Myers, editing by Keith Weir)