MIRANSHAH Pakistan At least five Pakistani soldiers were killed when a roadside bomb hit an army convoy in North Waziristan, intelligence sources said, in the first insurgent attack against state troops since the start of an army offensive a day earlier.

"It was an improvised explosive device," said one intelligence official. "Five soldiers were killed and four wounded."

(Reporting by Haji Mujtaba Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)