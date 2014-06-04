Pakistan's captain Misbah-ul-Haq speaks at a news conference at the end of their cricket test series with South Africa in Dubai October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nikhil Monteiro/Files

KARACHI The Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) plans to introduce fitness-based central contracts for the cricketers received a thumbs-up from captain Misbah-ul-Haq who believes the team will reap its benefit in the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The PCB is set to introduce the new contracts from this year with a penalty-and-point system to up the fitness level of a side not really known for their athleticism on the field.

"It is a constructive step because the better the fitness of the players, the more they will be able to endure pressure and perform consistently well," test and one-day captain Misbah told reporters in Lahore on Wednesday.

Misbah, 40, said the players benefited from the camp and the board was moving in the right direction by laying stress on fitness levels.

"In modern day cricket, fitness is a key element for success because teams are playing virtually non-stop international cricket and players also take part in these T20 leagues now," he said.

Misbah said with better fitness levels, Pakistani players would improve their fielding standards which would be instrumental in matches leading up to the World Cup 2015.

Misbah, whose captaincy has been a point of debate, said he was not bothered by the issue.

"My job is to perform in whatever role given to me. The captaincy is a matter in the hands of the board," he said.

