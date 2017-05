Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves as he leaves after a news conference at the defense ministry in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Gali Tibbon/Pool

JERUSALEM Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene his decision-making security cabinet on Tuesday to discuss an Egyptian-proposed ceasefire in the Gaza conflict, an Israeli official said.

The official seemed to put a positive face on the proposed truce, saying that Israel's week-old offensive in the Gaza Strip had weakened the Islamist Hamas group militarily.

(Reporting by Allyn Fisher-Ilan, Editing by Jeffrey Heller)