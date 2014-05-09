Chris Brown appears in court for a hearing at the Criminal Courts in Los Angeles May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Buck/Pool

LOS ANGELES R&B singer Chris Brown was sentenced to 365 days in jail on Friday after admitting in a Los Angeles court to violating his probation stemming from his 2009 assault of pop singer and then- girlfriend Rihanna.

Brown, in jail since March 14, could end up spending an additional 131 days in jail as part of his sentence, though he could see that halved by credit for good behavior. Brown has so far earned 234 days of credit in jail.

The Grammy-winning singer, 25, admitted to violating his probation by committing a crime in Washington. Brown was arrested in the U.S. capital last year for allegedly punching and breaking the nose of a man who jumped into a photo being taken of the singer and two fans.

If Brown had not admitted to the probation violation, he would have risked a possible sentence of up to four years in California prison. He must also undergo therapy and random drug testing as part of his sentence from Los Angeles Superior Court Judge James Brandlin.

Brown's misdemeanor assault trial in Washington has been delayed.

(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Writing by Mary Milliken; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)