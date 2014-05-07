Peugeot returns to India through CK Birla venture - Les Echos
PARIS French carmaker PSA Group will announce a return to India this week through a manufacturing venture with New Delhi-based CK Birla Group, Les Echos reported on Monday.
LONDON Global business growth slowed to a six-month low in April as both services firms and manufacturers saw slower expansions in activity and a sales tax rise hit Japanese output, business surveys showed on Wednesday.
JPMorgan's Global All-Industry Output Index, produced with Markit, fell to 52.8 from March's 53.5 but held above the 50 mark that divides growth from contraction for the 19th month running.
"It remains at a level consistent with trend global growth, which would be a good outcome considering the likely contraction in Japan following the VAT hike," said David Hensley, a director at JPMorgan.
Manufacturing activity in Japan contracted last month for the first time in more than a year as companies cut production immediately after a rise in the national sales tax.
That was offset by better growth across much of Europe while activity in the United States stayed at a robust clip. The index combines survey data from countries including the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia.
ZURICH Swiss Re has obtained regulatory approval to open a branch in India, the world's second largest reinsurer said on Monday, part of the Swiss company's growth aspirations in the world's second most populous country.
MUMBAI Cotton supplies in Indian spot markets fell 15.9 percent from a year earlier to 10.8 million bales between October and December as government's move to scrap high-value currency notes disrupted trading, a leading trade body said on Monday.