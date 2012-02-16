LONDON The Financial Services Authority has fined a former Merrill Lynch managing director 350,000 pounds for market abuse, after the broker told hedge fund boss David Einhorn about an upcoming share sale by UK pubs company Punch Taverns (PUB.L).

The FSA said on Thursday Andrew Osborne, a managing director in Corporate Broking at Merrill, had improperly disclosed inside information to Einhorn ahead of a significant equity fundraising by Punch in June 2009.

That information prompted Einhorn to start selling down his Greenlight Capital's stake in Punch within minutes of a telephone call held between Osborne, the hedge fund and Punch's management.

The move helped Einhorn avoid around 5.8 million pounds in losses, according to the FSA, because shares in Punch fell by almost a third on June 15 2009 when the company announced its 375 million pound equity fundraising

Greenlight and Einhorn, a high-profile hedge fund manager known for public crusades against abuses by public companies, were fined 7.2 million pounds in January for acting on the information Osborne provided.

The FSA said that Osborne, an experienced corporate broker, failed in his duties not to disclose inside information and to consider the risk of market abuse. It accepts that Osborne's actions were not deliberate.

"(Osborne) was trusted as the gatekeeper of inside information and should have been extremely cautious in proceeding with the call with Greenlight in light of the clear legal and regulatory risks involved," Tracey McDermott, acting director of enforcement and financial crime, said.

"By disclosing inside information, Osborne engaged in serious market abuse. His actions undermined the orderliness and integrity of the market and the high penalty reflects the seriousness of his breach."

Osborne said he did not believe the FSA's decision was fair, and that he had followed proper procedures throughout the transaction.

"None of the many advisers or others involved in this transaction believed that any inside information had been passed by me at the time or raised any issues regarding the sale of shares by Greenlight. The FSA is clear that not one single piece of information I disclosed constituted inside information," he said in a statement on Thursday.

"I believe that the level of fine is disproportionate and bears no relation to previous cases of inadvertent disclosure and is even higher than many cases of deliberate disclosure."

The FSA acknowledges that Einhorn asked not to be "wall crossed", or told of any inside information, but says Osborne still proceeded with the conference call on June 9.

In January the FSA also handed out fines to Greenlight's trader and former compliance officer Alexander Ten Holter, and Casper Agnew, a trading desk director at JP Morgan Cazenove, who failed to identify the possibility the trade was made on the basis of inside information.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Tommy Wilkes; Editing by David Jones and Mark Potter)