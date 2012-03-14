By Walter Brandimarte and Fiona Shaikh
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 14 Fitch Ratings
revised down its outlook on Britain's AAA rating to negative on
Wednesday, warning the nation faced a greater than 1-in-2 chance
of losing its top-notch status in the next couple of years if
the government eases back on its debt-cutting measures.
The Fitch action, which comes just a week before British
finance minister George Osborne presents his annual budget to
parliament and follows a similar move by Moody's just a month
ago, is likely to dampen calls for the government to soften its
stance on austerity.
Fitch affirmed Britain's triple-A status but said that a
downgrade could be triggered by "discretionary fiscal easing
that resulted in government debt peaking later and higher than
currently forecast."
"This is a salutary reminder as to why Britain needs to deal
with the enormous debts and deficit that we inherited, why we
have got to stick to those plans," said British Treasury
minister Danny Alexander.
"And it should be a wake-up call to anyone who thinks we can
afford as a country to loosen the purse strings. We can't afford
to do that, and that is why there will be no unfunded giveaways
in next week's budget."
Britain's Conservative-led coalition government has staked
its reputation on plans to virtually eliminate a budget deficit
that was at a record 11 percent of gross domestic product when
it came to power two years ago.
However, progress has been slow due to a faltering domestic
economy and weak demand in the euro zone, Britain's biggest
trading partner, forcing the government to admit that it will
take two years longer than planned to meet its deficit goal.
Osborne has insisted there will be no unfunded giveaways in
the March 21 budget, but he has been coming under growing
pressure from members of his own Conservative party, as well as
from the Liberal Democrat coalition partner, to find ways to
boost demand and kick-start Britain's lacklustre economic
recovery.
The measures being demanded by fellow lawmakers include
raising the threshold at which income tax is paid to alleviate
the squeeze on middle-income families, and cutting corporation
tax to encourage firms to invest and create jobs.
"Fitch's move heaps further pressure on the Chancellor
(Osborne) to stick to his fiscal austerity plans," said Howard
Archer, economist at IHS Global Insight.
DEBT CONTROL
Britain's Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts that
public sector net debt will peak at 78 percent of GDP by 2014/15
but fall thereafter, and Fitch said that although this was in
line with its own forecast for Britain, it was at the limit of
the level consistent with a triple-A rating.
The agency said that although risks to the UK from the euro
zone debt crisis had diminished, the situation had not been
completely resolved and could yet blow up again, endangering
Britain's ability to stick to its debt reduction plans.
"The revision of the rating outlook to negative reflects
the very limited fiscal space to absorb further adverse economic
shocks in light of such elevated debt levels," Fitch said in a
statement.
Britain's recovery from a deep slump in the aftermath of
the 2007/08 financial crisis has been fitful. The economy shrank
at the end of last year, raising concerns about a double-dip
recession and prompting the Bank of England to restart its
quantitative easing bond-buying programme.
And although recent surveys have indicated Britain may avoid
another recession, unemployment is still at a 16-year high.
Fitch noted that the BoE's stimulus and the credibility of
the government's fiscal consolidation plans had helped to drive
down the cost of borrowing. Moreover, the average maturity of
Britain's debt, which at 14 years is twice that of some of its
peers, also helps to underpin Britain's triple-A rating.
Economists reckon Britain stands a good chance of keeping
its prized triple-A status thanks to modest recovery from the
second half of this year and the government's debt-reduction
plans.
"But there are undeniably appreciable risks to this outlook,
some of which are outside the UK's control," cautioned IHS
Global Insight's Archer.