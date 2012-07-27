NEW YORK, July 27 Standard & Poor's on Friday affirmed the United Kingdom's AAA rating with a stable outlook, stamping the debt with the agency's highest grade on expectations the economy will gather steam toward year-end.

"We project that despite recent weakness, the U.K. economy should begin to recover in the second half of 2012 and steadily strengthen, and we expect economic policy to continue focusing on closing the fiscal gap," S&P said in a statement.

"In our view, monetary flexibility remains a key credit strength owing to the British pound sterling's role as a global reserve currency," the statement added.

Britain's economy shrank far more than expected in the second quarter, battered by everything from an extra public holiday to government spending cuts and the neighboring euro zone crisis, data showed this week.

Analysts in a Reuters poll this week said Britain has about a one in three chance of losing its AAA sovereign credit rating, a move that would put huge pressure on finance minister George Osborne, who is sticking with austerity even as the recession deepens.

But S&P on Friday said its outlook for the rating was stable, reflecting "our expectation that the U.K. government will implement the bulk of its fiscal consolidation program and that the economy should recover in the remainder of 2012 and strengthen thereafter."

Moody's Investors Service rates the United Kingdom Aaa, and Fitch rates the country AAA. Both those ratings carry negative outlooks.