LONDON, April 5 Standard & Poor's warned Britain
on Friday that worse-than-expected economic growth or slow
progress in fixing its budget deficit could cost the country its
top-notch credit rating.
S&P affirmed the UK's AAA sovereign credit rating but kept
the outlook as negative.
"The outlook remains negative, reflecting our view of at
least a one-in-three chance that we could lower the ratings if
the UK's economic and fiscal performances were to weaken beyond
our current expectations," S&P said in a statement.
Britain lost its AAA rating from Moody's in February, an
embarrassment for the Conservative-led government which had
promised to protect the country's credit rating when it took
power in 2010.
But slower-than-expected economic growth since then has
meant the government is behind on its programme to return the
country to fiscal health.
S&P said on Friday it expected the British economy to grow
by an average of 1.6 percent a year between 2013 and 2016,
slightly slower than forecasts last month issued by the
country's independent budget watchdog.
Fitch said in March it was likely to lower its AAA rating on
Britain before the end of April.
A spokesman for Britain's finance ministry noted S&P's
comment that a downgrade could be prompted by a change in the
government's determination to fix its fiscal shortfall.
"This serves as a reminder that our country cannot afford to
simply run away from our problems," the spokesman said.
"There are no easy answers to a legacy of debt built up over
a decade. Though it is taking time, we are slowly but surely
fixing this country's economic problems."