By Ron Bousso and Simon Falush
LONDON, March 27 Murphy Oil is ready to
exit British refining next month with the sale of its Milford
Haven plant and retail assets to private equity fund Greybull
Capital for over $500 million, sources close to the talks told
Reuters.
Murco, a Murphy Oil subsidiary, is expected to sell its
135,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Wales, oil
inventories, storage facilities and hundreds of petrol stations
across Britain, the sources said.
European refiners have struggled in recent years with
shrinking domestic demand and increased overseas competition,
which have forced a number of painful closures.
The deal, which is expected to be signed in mid-April, could
ensure Milford Haven's short-term survival despite its recent
low profit margins.
Also Arkansas-based Murphy Oil, which bought its initial
stake in Milford Haven in 1981, would be exiting British
refining after a four-year search for a buyer.
Crude oil and oil product inventories held by Murco were
expected to account for more than half of the $500 million price
tag, while the 400 service stations would account for most of
the remainder, a source familiar with the deal said.
The price put on the plant would represent a small fraction
of the cost of the deal.
One of the sources said Greybull planned to keep the
refinery in operation despite weak and often negative profit
margins. Last year, its refining margin averaged 75 cents per
barrel of crude processed, according to Murphy Oil's annual
presentation.
London-based Greybull Capital has mostly avoided the
limelight since the family capital investment fund was created
in 2008 by brothers Nathaniel and Marc Meyohas and Richard
Perlhagen.
It specialises in long-term investments in companies and has
invested in the retail, biotech, energy and manufacturing
sectors in Europe, Israel and the United States.
The fund has agreed to back the refinery's existing
management and committed to maintaining the refinery's current
work force of around 450 people, the sources said.
Greybull, identified as a potential buyer earlier this
month, intends to carry out routine maintenance that was already
planned for Milford Haven in 2015 on schedule at an estimated
cost of less than $75 million, sources have said.
A spokesman for Greybull Capital declined to comment.
Greybull is expected to partner with a trading house to
raise capital for the transaction and to sell the refined
products.
Murco spokeswoman Emma Murphy confirmed that talks for the
sale of the company's assets "are ongoing and are at an advanced
stage", but would not comment on the price or expected
completion day.
REFINING CRISIS
A deal that keeps Milford Haven operating would be welcomed
by workers, who have worried about their jobs since the closure
of Coryton in the east of England in 2012.
Last year, PetroIneos was at the brink of closing its
Grangemouth plant in Scotland after a bitter industrial dispute.
It survived after workers agreed to cuts in terms and
conditions, the British government made a pledge to provide a
loan guarantee, and the Scottish government promised a grant.
The deal comes at the height of one of the biggest crises
faced by Europe's refining industry.
Another 2 million bpd of capacity, more than 10 percent of
Europe's total, is expected to shut over the next five years,
analysts at Vienna-based JBC Energy said.
Milford Haven was the smallest and among the least complex
of Britain's seven refineries in 2012, according to a report
produced by Purvin & Gertz for the UK Petroleum Industry
Association.
The refinery has undergone upgrades in recent years to
increase its high-value diesel yield. The site also has deep
water births that allow large tankers to be loaded and
discharged.
"Like all refineries, Murco has its advantages and
disadvantages, but it is a well invested refinery and comprises
irreplaceable assets for the location," an industry source said.
"The sector is challenged, but if you can finance, trade and
manage it properly, these are viable assets," the source added.
