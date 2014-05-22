NEW DELHI Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL.NS) has cut runs at its 300,000-barrels-per-day refinery after the detection of a leak in one of the plant's two hydrocrackers, a company source said.

"There was a marginal leak detected in Hydrocracker-II at about 3:30 p.m. and it was contained in an hour. We are in the process of restarting the unit and we hope it will reach full capacity by tomorrow evening," the source said.

The source did not specify the capacity of the hydrocracker.

The refiner earlier this week restarted its Hydrocracker-I after a nearly month-long shutdown that idled about a fifth of its crude processing capacity.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Dale Hudson)