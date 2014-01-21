LONDON Jan 21 Black Friday promotions look set
to become a permanent - and bigger - fixture of Britain's retail
calendar after store groups embraced the American tradition for
the first time, with its impact taking even seasoned retailers
by surprise.
U.S. discount day Black Friday is the Friday following
Thanksgiving Day, the fourth Thursday of November, and is so
named because it traditionally indicates the point at which
American retailers begin to turn a profit, or go "into the
black".
Last year marked the first time UK store groups such as
Asda, Dixons Retail and John Lewis
participated in a really serious way and trading updates
published in January showed it had a major influence on the
shape of Christmas sales.
"The genie's now out of the bottle. It's here to stay," said
Neil Saunders, retail analyst at Conlumino.
"Retailers see that it drives some success, they will
inevitably want to continue that into next year."
Britain is not alone in seeing new Black Friday activity. In
Spain, for example, department store El Corte Ingles used the
term "Black Friday", in English, to advertise price cuts of up
to 50 percent on products including electronics and clothes.
Last week Dixons, Europe's No. 2 electricals retailer by
sales, reported a 5 percent increase in sales at UK and Ireland
stores open over a year in the nine weeks to Jan. 4,
highlighting a kick-start to Christmas sales from promotions
over the Black Friday weekend.
"In the UK we now celebrate Thanksgiving it seems," said
Chief Executive Seb James, noting that Black Friday itself was
the firm's fourth biggest trading day of the year.
"We're certainly planning that next year's Black Friday will
be big again," he said.
FIGHTING
John Lewis, Britain's largest department store retailer,
also experienced a new pattern to festive trade.
"This Christmas has seen trade take a different shape to
previous years, with an early peak driven by Black Friday and a
huge surge in the final 10 days," said Managing Director Andy
Street.
Black Friday was John Lewis' biggest ever day for online
orders.
For the first time Asda mirrored the Black Friday flash sale
that has been held by its U.S. parent Wal-Mart, the
world's biggest retailer, for the past decade, offering a total
of half a million products at special prices.
While customer demand was high, with an over 400 percent
technology sales uplift when compared with the previous week's
sales, Asda's event was marred by fights breaking out among
shoppers chasing limited stock in some crowded stores.
Whether embracing Black Friday actually makes commercial
sense for retailers is open to debate.
Analysts reckon it can pull forward sales that store groups
would otherwise have made at full price, can blunt sales in
subsequent weeks and also leaves consumers expecting more
pre-Christmas promotions.
Asda argues it can protect profit margins by leveraging the
huge global purchasing power of its parent, with many of the
products it sold on Black Friday - such as a Cyclone Explorer 7
inch tablet for 49 pounds - specially sourced for the event.
Dixons says it can similarly maintain margins by placing
especially large orders with suppliers. "Discounting is a bit of
a misrepresentation in our market," said CEO James. "We'll get
our suppliers to run their factory making one model to make the
product cheaper so we can sell it cheaper."