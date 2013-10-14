* Q4 UK spending seen up 2.2 pct at 88.4 bln stg
* Non-food spending forecast at 52 bln stg, food 36.4 bln
stg
* Online sales seen up 12 pct to 11.6 bln stg
LONDON, Oct 14 British retailers are set to
enjoy their best growth in Christmas sales since the financial
crisis, according to a report published on Monday which forecast
consumers would spend at least 2 billion pounds ($3.19 billion)
more than in 2012.
Market research specialist Verdict forecast spending in the
fourth quarter would rise 2.2 percent from the same period in
2012 to 88.4 billion pounds - the best since 2007 when
fourth-quarter spending grew 3.1 percent to 82.4 billion pounds.
Improving consumer confidence and job creation, along with a
pick-up in the housing market, were some of the reasons cited by
Verdict, which also pointed out that a baby boom during the
recession meant consumers now have more children to buy
Christmas presents for.
Government data indicates the outlook is improving for UK
consumer spending, which generates about two-thirds of gross
domestic product, but retailers are still wary as inflation
continues to outpace wage rises.
Verdict also forecast a surge in online spending this year
because Christmas Day falls on a Wednesday and consumers can
thus use retailers' online "click & collect" services to pick up
goods ordered online as late as Monday December 23.
The market research firm predicted online sales would jump
12 percent to 11.6 billion pounds. Overall it forecast 52
billion pounds would be spent on non-food items and 36.4 billion
pounds spent on food.
Verdict said consumer confidence was also being lifted by
events such as the awarding of compensation payments for
mis-sold payment protection insurance (PPI) and windfalls from
the flotation of the Royal Mail, which "have a further
halo effect of boosting the view that at last things are getting
better."