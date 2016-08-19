LONDON, Aug 19 (IFR) - The UK government called some £3bn in legacy bonds backed by Bradford and Bingley mortgages on Friday, potentially paving the way for the sale of the underlying assets.

UK Asset Resolution, the arm responsible for winding down lenders nationalised during the financial crisis, issued a redemption notice to bondholders of £2.9bn in Aire Valley Mortgages series 2004-1, 2005-1, 2006-1 and 2007-1.

The mortgage-backed securities, which will be redeemed on September 20, represent all outstanding Aire Valley bonds held by the public market.

There is a further £2.5bn in securities held by Bradford & Bingley, which it also intends to redeem shortly, paving the way for the wind-down of the group's securitisation programme.

The Aire Valley notes are backed by £8.2bn legacy mortgages Bradford & Bingley originated in the lead-up to the financial crisis.

"Whilst these mortgages are encumbered under a securitisation programme, there's nothing we can do with them," said Neil Vanham, investor relations at UKAR. "And we're always looking for opportunities to wind the mortgage book down."

"So it's just about unencumbering them, simplifying the balance sheet and at some point in the future, are we able to be in a position to sell a pool of assets to a purchaser, we can do so."

The bonds will be redeemed through a "refinancing contribution" by Bradford & Bingley, which will use its balance sheet to fund the transaction. The group is also able to draw down from a capital facility provided by the UK government, according to Vanham.

The call of the bonds sparked speculation that the UK government may be looking to sell the underlying Bradford & Bingley portfolio in a piecemeal fashion.

"We're surprised it was called before it was sold," said one investor. "It's still relatively cheap financing overall - the [Aire Valley] structure is not that expensive."

"It could be to simplify the sale," he added. "Maybe they can achieve higher pricing by parcelling the assets up. Because it's buy-to-let, it might be easier to sell portions rather than the entire trust."

This would stand in stark contrast to the strategy taken by the government last year, when it sold £13bn in Northern Rock mortgages to Cerberus Capital Management. In that transaction, the notes were called after the sale of the book.

The entire Bradford & Bingley book totals some £17bn in mortgages. A large part of the portfolio is made up of buy-to-let mortgages, which may be more challenging to sell due to the regulatory noise around the sector.

In the March budget, the government said it plans to offload the assets by early 2018. The Treasury said it will dispose of the portfolio in a "programme of sales" expected to wrap up by the end of the 2017/2018 fiscal year, further suggesting the book may be sold in parts.

The proceeds from the sale will be used to repay the £15.65bn debt to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) and, in turn, the corresponding loan from the treasury.

Once it moves forward, the Bradford & Bingley sale will mark the largest disposal of European "bad bank" assets to date. (Reporting by Mariana Ionova, editing by Robert Smith)