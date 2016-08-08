LONDON, Aug 8 (IFR) - Demand for riskier UK RMBS is hotting up after the Bank of England's newly announced stimulus measures, building on an already renewed appetite for racier mortgage bonds that saw an over £2bn non-conforming trade clear last week.

Buy-to-let and non-conforming RMBS bore the brunt of the initial sell-off following the UK's vote in favour of leaving the EU, as concerns grew around how the UK housing market would weather the storm of a potential recession.

But the Bank of England's announcement of a £10bn corporate bond purchase programme on Thursday, alongside an extra £60bn of Gilt purchases and a 25bp rate cut, has turbo-charged demand for sterling credit, giving these riskier ends of the market a much needed leg-up.

"Discount margins on buy-to-let and non-conforming paper have tightened 5bp-10bp since the BoE announcement," said one trader on Monday. "The mood is a bit better this week."

Others said that UK RMBS has now retraced its post-Brexit vote widening altogether.

"The UK RMBS market has been in recovery mode since Brexit, but there were no sellers, it was just a mark down," said one investor.

"Prime seniors that were at 75bp-80bp were marked at 100bp, and generic buy-to-let went from 125bp to 160bp. Now we are seeing quotes inside those pre-Brexit levels."

A second trader said that August's thin liquidity was exaggerating price moves, but added that there had been demand for Paragon buy-to-let paper from real money accounts, as well as a bid from dealers looking to build-up inventory in anticipation of increased demand for higher yielding UK assets

STRONG APPETITE FOR HAWKSMOOR

The recovering appetite for RMBS backed by less than pristine collateral was demonstrated last week, when the Hawksmoor 2016-1 trade saw over £2bn of non-conforming paper placed with investors.

Although the deal priced on Friday, the day after the Bank of England's stimulus announcement, it was announced on Wednesday with significant lead orders tied up ahead of public syndication.

The £1.77bn Class As of Hawksmoor Mortgages priced at three-month Libor plus 170bp on a 1.5x subscription.

The Class Bs priced at plus 300bp, the Class Cs at plus 400bp, the Class Ds at plus 475bp, and the Class Es at plus 600bp. These additional four placed tranches took the total sold to £2.1bn.

"The size shows that people believe in the sector," said a banker on the deal.

"Most analysts' base case for the UK is recession, with an impact on unemployment and house prices. But this deal shows that despite the fears, investors are still interested in legacy collateral where there is lots of historical data, and they can see the borrowers have payers through the crisis."

The trade is backed by a £3.4bn portfolio of seasoned first-lien UK residential mortgages originated by GE Money Home Lending and Igroup Mortgages Limited, which have an average seasoning of 9.63 years.

Nearly 60% of the mortgages are interest-only loans while more than a quarter are self-certified, a practice UK regulators effectively outlawed in 2010 when new rules were proposed to ensure banks obtain proof of all borrowers' income.

LOW FOR LONGER

While the new raft of stimulus measures from the Bank of England may boost demand for UK RMBS, one particular aspect could by the same measure lessen the need for banks to capitalise on the cheaper funding costs available.

Alongside the rate cut and extra bond buying measures, the Bank of England also unveiled its new Term Lending Scheme, which will reward banks for maintaining or increasing net lending in the next four years with an ultra-low borrowing rate.

"The TFS allows existing FLS (Funding for Lending Scheme) participants to roll over their drawings for a longer period," said Bank of America Merrill Lynch strategists.

"In this regard, the scheme pushes the overall need to return to securitisation markets further into the future, so UK RMBS issuance is likely to stay low for longer."

UK RMBS saw a notable drop-off after the introduction of the Bank's Funding for Lending Scheme in 2012, which also provided a cheaper alternative to funding in the markets to the UK's banks. (Reporting by Tom Porter, editing by Robert Smith)