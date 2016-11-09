LONDON, Nov 9 (IFR) - The UK government achieved value for
taxpayers with the sale of £13bn in Northern Rock legacy
mortgages last year but lessons remain to be learned from the
process, a committee tasked with evaluating the deal concluded
on Wednesday.
The House of Commons Committee of Public Accounts released
its report on the UK's sale, concluding the government succeeded
in generating competitive tension and achieving above-book value
for the public.
But the committee also recommended a post-sale review of the
process, arguing it highlighted areas that need improvement -
"particularly during the preparation phase."
"The Government is planning to sell more financial assets,
including student loans and other UKAR mortgages," wrote the
committee, which is made up of members of parliament.
"These loans may be less attractive to investors which may
make achieving a good price more challenging. Ensuring
competitive tension in these future sales will be a key part in
achieving value for the taxpayer."
The committee said the government fell short by not
quantifying the potential value of alternative sale options and
by selecting the financial adviser, Credit Suisse, without an
open competition. It was also conservative in its valuation of
the assets, it said.
"HM Treasury should also have done more to consider the
wider implications of the sale by scrutinising the impact on
customers and tax revenues more thoroughly," wrote the
committee.
UK Asset Resolution, the arm responsible for winding down
lenders nationalised during the crisis, sold the mortgages to
Cerberus Capital Management in November 2015, in the largest
disposal of UK assets to date.
However, the transaction drew a divided response, with some
critics arguing the government could have achieved better value.
LESSONS LEARNED?
The committee's conclusions come just over a month after
UKAR restarted the sale of £16bn mortgages originated by
Bradford and Bingley, which was also nationalised in 2008.
Notably, there are already signs the UK government may be
aiming to do things differently this time around.
In August, UKAR opted to call some £3bn in legacy bonds
backed by the mortgages, officially kicking off a wind-down of
the securitisation platform holding some of the loans in the
Bradford & Bingley book.
A spokesperson said at the time the move was aimed at
"unencumbering" the assets and paving the way for a sale at some
point in the future.
The move sparked speculation in the market that UKAR may be
considering selling the loans in a piecemeal fashion, which
could make it easier to achieve higher pricing for the
lower-yielding (over base rate), mostly buy-to-let mortgage
book.
On Tuesday, UKAR further fuelled these expectations when it
said it was now working on an "asset sales programme that could
ultimately lead to the phased repayment" of £15.65bn in debt to
the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).
During the Northern Rock sale process, UKAR only called the
legacy bonds issued by the Granite securitisation vehicle after
it had agreed to sell the loans to Cerberus.
(Reporting by Mariana Ionova; editing by Alex Chambers, Helene
Durand)