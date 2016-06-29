BERLIN German ecommerce investor Rocket Internet has seen revenue growth slow or even go into reverse at its leading start-ups.

Here are the first quarter revenue growth rates for top firms in order of the valuation of Rocket's stake in the company as of April 31.

Company Valuation Q1 2016 Q1 2015

HelloFresh 1.47 bln euros 211 pct 369 pct

Delivery Hero 1.08 bln 91 pct n/a

Foodpanda 0.28 bln 74 pct n/a

Home24 0.44 bln 7 pct 128 pct

Global Fashion 0.18 bln 26 pct 81 pct

Westwing 0.15 bln 9 pct 55 pct

Linio 0.08 bln (51 pct) 148 pct

Jumia 0.07 bln (37 pct) 329 pct

Weighted average 34 pct 217 pct

(This refiled version of the factbox fixes tabulation)

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson)