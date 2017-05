Russian S-300 anti-missile rocket system move along a central street during a rehearsal for a military parade in Moscow May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin

MOSCOW Supplying Iran with Russian S-300 missile defence systems is not a matter of the nearest future, TASS news agency quoted a Foreign Ministry official as saying on Thursday.

"It is more important that a political and legal decision, which opens up such a possibility, is taken," Sergei Ryabkov, a deputy foreign minister, said according to TASS.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)