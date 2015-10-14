SABMiller Plc SAB.L shareholder Altria Group (MO.N) said it was pleased that the brewer was willing to accept larger rival Anheuser-Busch InBev's (ABI.BR) new offer worth more than $100 billion (66 billion pounds).

Cigarette maker Altria said on Tuesday it held about 27 percent stake in SABMiller.

