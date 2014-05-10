JOHANNESBURG Fifty-nine people were arrested after post-election protests in a Johannesburg township turned violent overnight, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

Police used rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse protestors in the impoverished Alexandra area who had burned tyres and barricaded roads, Brigadier Neville Malila told Reuters.

Alexandra was "calm this morning," Malila added. Earlier, broadcaster eNCA reported the army had been deployed overnight to restore order. It was not immediately clear if the army remained in the area.

(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Toby Chopra)