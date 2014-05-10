France arrests men suspected of planning attack ahead of elections
PARIS Two men arrested in Marseille on Tuesday planned an "imminent and violent attack" ahead of the first round of France's presidential election on Sunday, authorities said.
JOHANNESBURG Fifty-nine people were arrested after post-election protests in a Johannesburg township turned violent overnight, a police spokesman said on Saturday.
Police used rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse protestors in the impoverished Alexandra area who had burned tyres and barricaded roads, Brigadier Neville Malila told Reuters.
Alexandra was "calm this morning," Malila added. Earlier, broadcaster eNCA reported the army had been deployed overnight to restore order. It was not immediately clear if the army remained in the area.
(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Toby Chopra)
PARIS Two men arrested in Marseille on Tuesday planned an "imminent and violent attack" ahead of the first round of France's presidential election on Sunday, authorities said.
DAKAR A hundred unarmed South Sudanese refugees in east Congo took 13 United Nations mission staff hostage on Tuesday, demanding to be moved to a third country before later releasing them unharmed.