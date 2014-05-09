Sensex falls, posts second straight weekly loss
Indian shares ended lower in a volatile trading session on Friday, ahead of the expiry of futures and options contracts next week, with indexes posting their second straight weekly loss.
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's ruling African National Congress won the 2014 national election with 62.16 percent of the votes, the electoral commission said on Friday.
The provisional result shows the ANC's main rival, the Democratic Alliance (DA), took 22.22 percent, while the ultra-left Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) managed 6.35 percent.
NEW DELHI Thirteen people were charred to death on Friday in a fire at a kerosene distribution centre in Madhya Pradesh, a senior police official said.