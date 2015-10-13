CAPE TOWN South Africa's National Treasury could "in the extreme" try and block the $106 billion takeover of SABMiller SAB.L SABJ.J by the world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR), a senior treasury official said on Tuesday.

"We subject those applications to subjective criteria – the likely impact on capital account, the impact on the tax base and the possible complications," the treasury's Director General Lungisa Fuzile told Reuters.

SABMiller, which traces its roots to the dusty gold-prospecting fields around Johannesburg, where it began selling beer in 1895, contributed around 16 billion rand (1 billion pounds) to South African tax revenue in 2014/15 fiscal year.

The deal to create a brewer making almost a third of the world's beer would rank in the top five mergers in corporate history and be the largest takeover of a UK company.

SABMiller has a secondary listing in Johannesburg and employs more than 6,400 people in South Africa.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)