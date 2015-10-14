Dubai Aerospace to lease 10 ATRs to Air India subsidiary
DUBAI Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) said on Monday it will lease 10 ATR 72-600 aircraft to a subsidiary of Air India.
(This Occtober 13 story has been corrected to read "objective" in second paragraph))
CAPE TOWN South Africa's National Treasury could "in the extreme" try and block the $106 billion takeover of SABMiller SAB.L SABJ.J by the world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR), a senior treasury official said on Tuesday.
"We subject those applications to objective criteria – the likely impact on capital account, the impact on the tax base and the possible complications," the treasury's Director General Lungisa Fuzile told Reuters.
The deal to create a brewer making almost a third of the world's beer would rank in the top five mergers in corporate history and be the largest takeover of a UK company. SABMiller has a secondary listing in Johannesburg.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)
NEW YORK Apple shares hit a record high on Monday, lifting U.S. stocks and a gauge of key world equity indexes, while data on U.S. drilling and output kept downward pressure on oil prices.