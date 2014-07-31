SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Thursday said it expected shipments of handsets and tablets to pick up by about 10 percent in the third quarter from the April-June period.

Smartphones will account for around 80 percent of total handset shipments in the July-September quarter, up from the high 70 percent range in the second quarter, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations Robert Yi told analysts in a conference call.

