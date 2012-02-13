AMSTERDAM Dutch police arrested a man suspected of making a bomb threat at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on Monday after the scare forced a partial evacuation at the airport, one of Europe's busiest, military police said.

Terminals 1 and 2 were evacuated and sealed off after police received a call from a man claiming he was in the airport with a bomb.

A bomb squad and police carrying automatic weapons soon arrived, and police later reported the man suspected of making the threat had been arrested.

Witnesses saw seven unmarked vehicles racing away from the departure hall with drivers wearing black, SWAT-style masks over their faces.

Some flights were delayed following the bomb scare, and hundreds of evacuated passengers stood outside the terminals while ambulances and fire trucks waited nearby.

A spokesman at state-owned Schiphol Group said the terminals were still closed and would be reopened only after the military police give the green light.

Schiphol is one of Europe's busiest airports with around 45 million passengers per year.

Train traffic, which runs under the airport in a tunnel, was not affected, a spokesman for rail network operator ProRail said.

